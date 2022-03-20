James Charles Reimnitz

March 5, 1965 - March 16, 2022

Lifelong Nebraska native, James Charles Reimnitz, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on Wednesday, March 16. He was 55 years old. He is survived by his mother Betty, and 3 brothers. Born on March 5th, 1965, he lived most of all of his life in Nebraska. He died in Escondido, California where he and his mother moved after the death of his father in 2019.

He graduated from Southeast High School in Lincoln. As he started college and in his early 20's he began to show evidence of a mental illness which would consume the rest of his life. He struggled with this illness but with the support of his mother and father was able to live a life of love and was a very caring and considerate person. He was very smart. He always had good things to say about everyone and he was very proud of his brothers.

He found geography and articles about different cultures and religions very interesting. He pored over maps and was a frequent visitor to the Platte River in Nebraska with his father.

While no longer living in Nebraska this obituary hopefully finds some of his friends from his early days in Lincoln and they will remember him well.

A memorial service will be held in San Diego on Saturday April 30th. On that day, before the memorial service, his family will be walking together in the annual NAMI walk in support of the National Association of Mental Illness. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the walk: https://www. namiwalks.org /team/48374