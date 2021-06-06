James "Jim" Dale Spaulding

September 12, 1932 - June 3, 2021

James "Jim" Dale Spaulding, 88, from Lincoln, Nebraska passed away June 3, 2021. He was born September 12, 1932 in Hinsdale, Illinois to George LeRoy and Alma W. (Bechtold) Spaulding. Jim was a retired nuclear physicist from the University of Georgia (Athens, GA). His working career started, however, when he was a teenager working with his father, uncles and cousins at the family's sawmill (which he eventually became co-owner, Spaulding Lumber Company, Fort Collins, CO) - this is where he developed his very strong work ethic and love of the mountains.

He served as Professor of Physics at Pacific Union College (Angwin, CA) and Union College (Lincoln, NE), and he also served as Radiation Safety Officer for Union College from 2000 until 2020. Jim was a passionate historian and genealogist for his family. Jim was a very active church member and supporter of his alma mater, Union College, Lincoln, NE, where he met his wife of 62 years, Patricia "Pat" (Gordon) Spaulding.

Jim will be lovingly remembered by his children Susan/Jim Jones, Ric/Cindy Spaulding, Salli/Paul Jenks; grandchildren Jim/Shelley Jones II, Travis/Jennifer Jones, Brittany/Dan Sallee, Kevin/Macy Spaulding, Megan Jenks, Mattison Jenks and Nick Sharon; great-grandchildren Carrington and James Jones III, Kalin and Kolton Sallee, and Harper Spaulding; sibling Sylvia (Spaulding) McCormick; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Ron Gordon, Jane (Gordon)/Dave Cunningham; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and other loved ones and dear friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Pat.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the College View Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4801 Prescott Avenue, with private graveside service for the family following in the College View Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to the Good Neighbor Community Center (providing food distribution along with basic and emergency assistance) - Good Neighbor Community Center, 2617 Y St., Lincoln, NE 68503; 402.477.4173