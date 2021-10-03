Menu
James Calvin Underhill Jr.
James Calvin Underhill, Jr.

July 29, 1954 - September 25, 2021

James Calvin Underhill, Jr., known as Jim to his friends and family, passed away on the morning of September 25, 2021 at the age of 67 in Lone Tree, Colorado. Jim was born July 29th, 1954 in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a B.A. in history, political science, and military history and American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C. where he earned his law degree. He met his future wife, Joanne Parsons, in Washington, D.C., and they married June 20, 1981.

He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea and the Pentagon and later joined the active reserves, rising to the rank of Major. After the Pentagon, Jim worked for the U.S. Department of Justice and later started a private practice in Colorado, where he and his wife practiced law together for almost 20 years.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joanne, his two children, Maureen and Jimmy and Jimmy's wife, Jasmin, his mother Helen, his two brothers Randy and Rod and Rod's wife, Marianne, his nieces Angie, Jennie, and Christina, and nephew Todd, and their families.

Jim's passion in life was the Boy Scouts of America. He was a scout as a child, became an Eagle Scout, and volunteered with the organization his whole life as an adult. Jim was Scoutmaster of Troop 300 in Washington, D.C. for 4 years and of Troop 457 in Greenwood Village for 7 years, where he saw 25 boys earn their Eagle Award as Scoutmaster. Jim went to many National and International Jamborees.

In lieu of flowers his family is accepting donations in Jim's name which will be used to make a donation to Philmont Scout Ranch, Jim's favorite Boy Scout summer camp, to purchase a brick memorial in his name. Please send donations to: National Scouting Museum, 17 Deer Run Rd., Cimarron, NM 87714, attention: Harold White.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Memorial service
11:1a.m.
Horan & McConaty Family Chapel
5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial, CO
Oct
11
Service
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Horan & McConaty Reception Center - Centennial
5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial, CO
What a touching memorial service! Our hearts go out to Joanne, Jimmy, Maureen and all of the family. Please know that we made a donation in Jim's memory to Philmont per his and your wishes. Jim was dedicated to scouting. He had such a positive affect on so many.
Peter and Pam Clute
Friend
October 21, 2021
Denver Area Council, BSA
October 6, 2021
To all the underhill family, in behalf of all my family, we are so sad about Jim, he was always so helpful and caring. He loved all his friends and family so much. He took awesome care of all of us and the family. He will be missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
JudyPillsworth
October 5, 2021
Randy and family, my condolences for your loss. Sincerely, Rick Farr
Rick Farr
Friend
October 4, 2021
