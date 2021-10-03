James Calvin Underhill, Jr.

July 29, 1954 - September 25, 2021

James Calvin Underhill, Jr., known as Jim to his friends and family, passed away on the morning of September 25, 2021 at the age of 67 in Lone Tree, Colorado. Jim was born July 29th, 1954 in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln with a B.A. in history, political science, and military history and American University Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C. where he earned his law degree. He met his future wife, Joanne Parsons, in Washington, D.C., and they married June 20, 1981.

He served in the U.S. Army in South Korea and the Pentagon and later joined the active reserves, rising to the rank of Major. After the Pentagon, Jim worked for the U.S. Department of Justice and later started a private practice in Colorado, where he and his wife practiced law together for almost 20 years.

Jim is survived by his wife, Joanne, his two children, Maureen and Jimmy and Jimmy's wife, Jasmin, his mother Helen, his two brothers Randy and Rod and Rod's wife, Marianne, his nieces Angie, Jennie, and Christina, and nephew Todd, and their families.

Jim's passion in life was the Boy Scouts of America. He was a scout as a child, became an Eagle Scout, and volunteered with the organization his whole life as an adult. Jim was Scoutmaster of Troop 300 in Washington, D.C. for 4 years and of Troop 457 in Greenwood Village for 7 years, where he saw 25 boys earn their Eagle Award as Scoutmaster. Jim went to many National and International Jamborees.

In lieu of flowers his family is accepting donations in Jim's name which will be used to make a donation to Philmont Scout Ranch, Jim's favorite Boy Scout summer camp, to purchase a brick memorial in his name. Please send donations to: National Scouting Museum, 17 Deer Run Rd., Cimarron, NM 87714, attention: Harold White.