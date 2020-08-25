Jamie Jondel Morford

November 5, 1990 - August 18, 2020

Jamie Jondel Morford was born November 5, 1990 in Lincoln Nebraska and passed on August 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Preceded in death by her mother Vicki Knudsen and father Robert Morford. She lived most of her life in Omaha, Nebraska. Graduated from Grinnell University with a BS. She proceeded to Post graduate school, receiving her PhD in medical science from Tulane University. She is survived by fiancé David Shives, Uncle Gary Knudsen (Kathy), Uncle Jerald Morford, Uncle Larry Morford (Chris), Aunt Joanne Morford, Cousins Carly Morford, Matt Morford, Alison Jones and Stephanie Danielson. Jamie loved animals, but especially her treasured cats. She was an accomplished viola player and poet. Tributes can be left at greenwoodfh.com/tributesamie-Morford. If you are so inclined, plant a tree in her memory.