Jan Jarecke
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Jan Jarecke

August 3, 1937 - December 21, 2020

Jan Jarecke, 83, passed away at her home on December 21, 2020 in Denton, NE. She was born August 3, 1937 in Fullerton, NE to Mary (Cox) and Sam Garton. She moved to Lincoln, NE after high school and married her high school sweetheart, Charles Jarecke. She lived life to the fullest and cared deeply for her family, friends and her church family, Southview Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Colleen Derr (John), Corrine Jarecke (J.J.), Christy Ahmose, and son Michael Jarecke (Ana) along with her favorite people in the world, her 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ruby Graves, brother-in-law Rich Bonham and sister-in-law Cathy Naeve (Roger). Preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 sisters and sister-in-law.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences online at kunclfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Coleen Corrine, Christy and Michael, I am so sorry for your loss. I have many pleasant memories of your Mother. While only Correy and Christy will probably remember Marcy and me, please express my sincere sympathy to your entire families. God be with all of you now and always.
Lyle Marsden
December 24, 2020
Your Mom will be so missed by all who knew her. She was a very special friend and we had so many fun times. You kids were her pride and joy. May God comfort you during this time.
Roy & Nancey Lamb
December 23, 2020
