Jane Ellan Bartzatt

September 19, 1958 - April 8, 2022

Jane Ellan Bartzatt, age 63, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Jane was born September 19, 1958 to Frank and Emma Ulrich.

Jane is survived by her loving husband of 27 years Fredrick Bartzatt; two daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Capps, Julie Fisher; siblings, Geri (Jeff) Spady, Gloria Shelly, Patty Peavey, Frank (Shelly) Ulrich; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5 to 8 pm. A celebration of life will be 2 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S 14th St. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com