Jane E. Lloyd

February 25, 1952 - March 25, 2022

Jane E. Lloyd, 70, Nebraska City, Feb. 25, 1952 - March 25, 2022. Graveside Memorial Service - 11 a.m., Saturday, April 23, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements: Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.