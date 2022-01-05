Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janelle Jayne Schacher
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Janelle Jayne Schacher

July 20, 1944 - January 2, 2022

Janelle Jayne Schacher, 77, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born on July 20, 1944, in Columbus, Nebraska.

Janelle is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Troy (Nicole) Schacher, Lana (Danny Stewart) Kinghorn, Steven Schacher; grandchildren, Erika (Jack) Burklund, Sierra (Dylan Bard) Schacher, Brayden Schacher, Kiersten (Josh Snider) Kinghorn, Trevor (Jessica) Kinghorn, Spencer Schacher; brother, Dean D. (Deb) Beck; her special pet friend, Lila; nephew, Ryan (Nicole) Beck; great-niece and nephew, Blake and Callaway Beck.

Celebration of Janelle's life will be held 10 AM, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.