Janelle Jayne Schacher

July 20, 1944 - January 2, 2022

Janelle Jayne Schacher, 77, of Lincoln, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was born on July 20, 1944, in Columbus, Nebraska.

Janelle is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Troy (Nicole) Schacher, Lana (Danny Stewart) Kinghorn, Steven Schacher; grandchildren, Erika (Jack) Burklund, Sierra (Dylan Bard) Schacher, Brayden Schacher, Kiersten (Josh Snider) Kinghorn, Trevor (Jessica) Kinghorn, Spencer Schacher; brother, Dean D. (Deb) Beck; her special pet friend, Lila; nephew, Ryan (Nicole) Beck; great-niece and nephew, Blake and Callaway Beck.

Celebration of Janelle's life will be held 10 AM, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com