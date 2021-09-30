Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Janet Pearl Fortson
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Janet Pearl (Dierberger) Fortson

January 11, 1927 - September 28, 2021

Janet Pearl (Dierberger) Fortson, 94, of Lincoln died September 28, 2021. Born January 11, 1927, in Seward County, NE to Clayton and Nadeen (Brigham) Dierberger. Janet retired as bookkeeper from Archer Cooperative Credit Union after 24 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Family members include her daughters Linda (Ralph) Kezeor, St. Paul, NE and Elaine (Bruce) Thiel, Lincoln; son Steve (Shari) Fortson, Windsor, CO; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Sylvia Daake, Utica, NE. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Jackson Fortson, sister Delight, Sylvia's husband Duane Daake, and special friend Ed Divis.

Memorial Service: 10:30 am Monday (10-4-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 "O" Street. Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. in Utica Cemetery, Utica, NE. Memorials to the Autism Society of NE; autismnebraska.org or Potocki-Lupski Syndrome Foundation; ptlsfoundation.org. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
4
Inurnment
2:00p.m.
Utica Cemetery
Utica, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Robyn and Justin Eisenach
October 2, 2021
Sincere condolences to Janet's family. I knew Janet through her husband Jack. She was such a pleasant person to visit with & to know.
Laurie Johnson
Other
September 30, 2021
My sympathy to you all .. She was a very special lady. Lovely memories of her in Palmer and Archer...
Lavonne Rudolf
September 30, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Janet´s family. I knew her when she lived in Central City and when Steve was in school. We went to the same church and my kids were in school when Steve was.
Sonia Holbrook
Other
September 30, 2021
