Janet Pearl (Dierberger) Fortson

January 11, 1927 - September 28, 2021

Janet Pearl (Dierberger) Fortson, 94, of Lincoln died September 28, 2021. Born January 11, 1927, in Seward County, NE to Clayton and Nadeen (Brigham) Dierberger. Janet retired as bookkeeper from Archer Cooperative Credit Union after 24 years. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Family members include her daughters Linda (Ralph) Kezeor, St. Paul, NE and Elaine (Bruce) Thiel, Lincoln; son Steve (Shari) Fortson, Windsor, CO; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Sylvia Daake, Utica, NE. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Jackson Fortson, sister Delight, Sylvia's husband Duane Daake, and special friend Ed Divis.

Memorial Service: 10:30 am Monday (10-4-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 "O" Street. Inurnment will be 2:00 p.m. in Utica Cemetery, Utica, NE. Memorials to the Autism Society of NE; autismnebraska.org or Potocki-Lupski Syndrome Foundation; ptlsfoundation.org. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com