Janet Leslie Grosshans

March 9, 1944 - October 1, 2021

Born March 9, 1944 in Omaha, NE, to Roger and Virginia Adkins. Janet passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, in Lincoln, NE. She was raised and attended school in Omaha until her family moved to Alliance, NE, prior to her senior year of high school, where she graduated in 1962. She moved briefly to Denver where she worked for Empire Savings and Loan prior to coming back to Alliance. In 1979, she and her family moved to the Norris school district. Janet coordinated special education transportation for Norris from 1980 until she retired in 2007.

She also spent some time on the Hickman City Council where she served prior to moving to Firth. In Firth, she worked with the Firth Community Association. During that time, she got to work on a project to upgrade playground equipment in the city park. She loved children, so that was a favorite project of hers. Janet also spent time as a TeamMates mentor in the Norris school system, a role she cherished.

Personally, Janet married Larry Grosshans on August 21, 1965, in Alliance. They were married for 54 years until Larry passed in 2019. Together they raised the three biggest mama's boys imaginable: Andy (wife Kelli, children Brendan and Mollie), David (wife Christina, children Wesley and Audrey) and Michael (wife Sara, children Baron and Lauren). She was a fierce defender and advocate for her boys, who she loved dearly. She also had very close relationships with her sister, Elaine, and brother, Roger, and their families. Her nieces and nephews were like additional children to her. All of that paled in comparison, however, to the joy her grandchildren brought her. Her calendar was usually filled with their activities, cookie-baking dates, and everything in between.

When not doing these things, Janet enjoyed her quiet time. She was an avid reader who wore out more than one Kindle. She was a big fan of Native American history, and the décor in her home reflected that. She also loved the birdfeeders she had outside the house and the wide variety of birds that would come for visits. She will be remembered for all of these things, but mostly for her love of her family and the generosity of her heart. Her family is so proud of her and the wonderful life she lived.

Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and her parents, Roger and Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks if you would consider a donation to the Norris Foundation (in Janet's name) that will be used to support the libraries, helping children share in her passion for reading. Services are still being finalized and will be announced soon. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com.