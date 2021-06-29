Janet Kay Ball Higgins

October 31, 1940 - June 25, 2021

Janet Kay Ball Higgins. Born in Lincoln, NE, October 31, 1940. Janet graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School and married Glenn LeRoy Higgins in 1958. Janet was an active member of the local community. She was involved in the PTA and delivered lectures on working with the deaf community. She was an avid CB and shortwave radio enthusiast.

Janet was a huge Elvis Presley fan. A highlight of her younger life was seeing Elvis in person several times. Throughout her life she attended dozens of live music concerts. She also enjoyed crocheting, collecting Snow Babies, Bells, and loved antiques and antique shopping. Janet and her family briefly live in Biloxi, Mississippi before returning to Lincoln. She traveled to San Francisco, a city she thoroughly enjoyed. Janet was preceded in death by daughter, Lynda.

She is survived by husband, Glenn; children Todd, Steven, and Diane; and grandchildren Christopher and Jonathan.

A Funeral Service will be held 2 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Please make monetary donations to the Alzheimer's Association at atc.alz.org. Condolences may be left at www.lincolnfh.com.