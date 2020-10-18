Janet Lea Blair

August 23, 1944 - October 16, 2020

Janet Lea Blair, 76, of Lincoln passed away October 16, 2020. Janet was born in Grand Island, NE, on August 23, 1944 to Charles and Lillian (Karle) Rathman. Janet was a retired Special Education Teacher at LPS.

Survivors include husband, Scott Blair of Lincoln, three children, John (Charlene) Blair of Chadron, NE, Charles Blair of Indianapolis, IN, and Nodine (H.J.) Smith of Valley Center, KS, grandchild, Barrett Smith, and sister, Linda Quandt of Grand Island, NE, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21st, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M Street, Lincoln, with Lyn Seiser officiating. No visitation. Memorials to The Special Olympics or the St. Paul United Methodist Church Youth Scholarship Fund. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines.