Janet Louise Zimmers

April 28, 1944 - August 21, 2020

Janet Louise Zimmers was born on April 28, 1944 in Aurora, NE to Ralph and Eleanor (Kraus) Springer. She was a graduate of Aurora High School's class of 1962 and was Valedictorian, a member of Honor Society, participated in Nebraska Girls State, Y-Teens and FHA (serving as a State Officer), played alto saxophone in the band and was a cheerleader.

Janet earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska in Home Economics Education and went on to teach Home Economics at the Junior High School in Nebraska City. From there she went to work for Northern Natural Gas in Omaha demonstrating the gas range to high school students and teaching cooking schools in the summer. Leaving education, she took a communications position with Northern Natural Gas which then became People's Natural Gas and Aquilla. In the 1990's, her job took her to Kansas City where she retired as a Senior Project Control Analyst from Kansas City Power and Light (KCPL).

In retirement Janet became active in and served on the Board of SPARKS which offers classes to retirees through UMKC. She edited "The Woman in the Pinstriped Suit" for the author who was a work colleague, and taught sessions on Writing Press Releases in his Communications class through UMCK. Janet loved to travel with friends and family and even traveled alone to Arizona to get away from cold winters. She enjoyed going to dinner theatre with friends and found a series of History classes offered in the SPARKS programs to be especially interesting.

She is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Eleanor Springer. She is survived by sisters Carol (Alan) Grell of Lincoln, NE and Cheryl (Robert) Shaw of Lone Tree, CO; nieces Amy (James) Chastain of Plattsmouth, NE and Sara (Matt) Grell-Saxhaug of Englewood, CO; nephews Ryan Shaw of Englewood, CO and Michael Shaw of Cardiff by the Sea, CA; and great nephews Dalton and Devin Chastain of Omaha, NE.

Private services pending. Memorials may be sent to the family and will be contributed to Love Memorial Hall on East Campus of the University of Nebraska or the SPARKS organization at UMKC. Condolences online at lincolnalternativefuneral.com