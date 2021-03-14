Janet (nee Wagoner) F. Miller

December 15, 1937 - March 13, 2021

Janet Miller, (nee Wagoner), Lincoln, formerly of Ceresco, NE, passed away on March 13, 2021, in Lincoln, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sequin, KS, on December 15, 1937, the second of 11 children to Victor "Vic" and Bertha "Ella" Wagoner. She attended and graduated in 1955 from Decatur County High School. Janet met her husband, Voyle Miller, from nearby Oberlin, KS, and they married on July 31, 1956. The family moved from Kansas to Nebraska and eventually settled in Ceresco in 1969. She and Voyle moved to Lincoln in 1991. Janet was a member of the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, Altar Society, Catholic Daughters of America and the Ceresco American Legion Auxiliary #244. She worked in the U.S. District Court in Lincoln as Deputy Clerk, retiring in 1997. Janet enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and made many beautiful quilts.Janet was a loving mother of seven children; Mark, of Aurora, CO, Cindy (Bill) Widgery, of Centennial, CO, Bryon (Chris), of Valparaiso, NE, Dean (Shari), of Jenks, OK, Neil (Jan), of Lincoln, NE, Margorie Barry, of Lincoln, NE, and Mary (Doug) Benes, of Raymond, NE; She is survived by her husband of more than 64 years, Voyle, her children, daughter-in-law, Jan; brothers, Victor, Jr., Norbert, Nick, John; sisters, Violet, Arleen, Linda, Rosalie, Elaine, and Roxie; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters in laws, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Neil Edward.Mass of Christian Burial to be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd., with a Rosary beginning at 1:30 p.m., prior to Mass. Viewing to be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street. A Rosary will follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68506