Janice Kay Decker
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Janice Kay (Clark) Decker

November 24, 1948 - March 14, 2021

Janice Kay Decker (Clark) was born to Richard Earnest Clark, Sr. and Valerie (Snyder) Williams on November 24, 1948 in Lincoln, and passed March 14, 2021. Jan attended Lincoln High School and worked for Lincoln Public Schools nutrition services for many years, touching many lives of both students and adults. Janice had a big heart and saw the good in everyone, especially children. Her smile was bright and comforting. Always able to cook for a crowd, she loved to host large family picnics.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband David Decker, siblings Ernestine Barret, Richard Earnest Clark, Jr. and Cindy Edwards; son Jeffrey H.L. Fynbu, and infant grandson Lucas Henry Bertwell.Surviving to keep her memory: siblings Cecilia Coulter, Pauline Watts, Paul Clark, James (Michelle) Williams, Jean Reed and Nan Williams, all of Lincoln. Children Johnny Lee (Bolla) Fynbu of New Berlin, WI, Jerry (Kitty) Fynbu, Jackie (Pat Bertwell) and Joey (Jenny) Fynbu, Aiyana Decker and Corey Decker all of Lincoln, and Brittany Decker of Omaha. Many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren were also born to this wonderful tapestry of family.

Her family invites you to celebrate her life with a picnic on the lawn of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church on Friday March 26th. Service begins at 3:00 pm and will be livestreamed as social distant seating is limited indoors. Bring a lawn chair and wear a mask! Flowers to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church 8300 East Point Road Lincoln, NE. Memorials to the family c/o Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Interment at Lincoln Memorial preceding the service.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Service
3:00p.m.
Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jan will be greatly missed for her kind, friendly manner. Students and staff loved her. She was a special lady. So sorry for her loss.
Edith Zumwalt
March 24, 2021
"Another Lincoln High Job Well Done."
Bobby Mersed
March 23, 2021
I was blessed to know and spend time with such a beautiful soul. One of the kindest women I have ever known that brought joy and love to so many. You will be missed beyond measure. Sending prayers and love to the family.
Linda Hood Metzger
March 22, 2021
Evan and Jeni Meyer
March 22, 2021
I'm gonna miss you aunt Jan I love you so much il see you again one day so please watch over all of us down here
sherry johnson
March 22, 2021
My heart is sadden . I will miss you and love you forever in our hearts.
Tameaka Cabrales
March 21, 2021
you are missed
cecelia coulter
March 21, 2021
