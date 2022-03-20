Janice has an amazing soul as much as we are all going to miss her. I have been doing her hair for many years and she shared so may memories with me of her dear love John. I am so happy she is with him for eternity, but I will truly miss her. She was a very lovely woman who was always a joy in my heart to visit with. I will miss my house calls to see her. O boy did she love to tell you what she thought of politics she had a lot of great ideas and was a very wise woman. My condolences to her family!

Yavonne Lantz March 23, 2022