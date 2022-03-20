Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice J. Durflinger

Janice J. Durflinger

Lincoln, August 3, 1936 - March 18, 2022


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Janice has an amazing soul as much as we are all going to miss her. I have been doing her hair for many years and she shared so may memories with me of her dear love John. I am so happy she is with him for eternity, but I will truly miss her. She was a very lovely woman who was always a joy in my heart to visit with. I will miss my house calls to see her. O boy did she love to tell you what she thought of politics she had a lot of great ideas and was a very wise woman. My condolences to her family!
Yavonne Lantz
March 23, 2022
So sorry to hear of Janice's passing. Janice was such a great person to work with through the years, in various ways and always had a contagious laugh. Wonderful person.
Ron Winquest
March 21, 2022
Sorry to read of Janice's passing. Jim is a first Cousin of Johnny. Remember Janice at family reunions and she was usually laughing. Haven't seen since Johnny died. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jim & Pam Schroeder Fairbury, NE
Other
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results