Janice has an amazing soul as much as we are all going to miss her. I have been doing her hair for many years and she shared so may memories with me of her dear love John. I am so happy she is with him for eternity, but I will truly miss her. She was a very lovely woman who was always a joy in my heart to visit with. I will miss my house calls to see her. O boy did she love to tell you what she thought of politics she had a lot of great ideas and was a very wise woman. My condolences to her family!
Yavonne Lantz
March 23, 2022
So sorry to hear of Janice's passing. Janice was such a great person to work with through the years, in various ways and always had a contagious laugh. Wonderful person.
Ron Winquest
March 21, 2022
Sorry to read of Janice's passing. Jim is a first Cousin of Johnny. Remember Janice at family reunions and she was usually laughing. Haven't seen since Johnny died. You are in our thoughts and prayers.