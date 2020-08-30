Janice L. (Evers) Barr

August 24, 2020

Janice L. (Evers) Barr died, Monday August 24, 2020, at 85 years. Employed formerly at INS and the Veterans Administration. Member of the Moose Club #175, Eagles Club #4111 and American Legion Auxiliary #3 all of Lincoln. Member of the Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Attended UNL – Sigma Kappa sorority.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Janet and Timothy Harrah of Fort Thomas, KY; son Darrell Nickel of Phoenix AZ; granddaughters Caitlin, Jennifer and Amanda Harrah all of Fort Thomas, KY; niece and husband Debra and Gregg Boosalis of Lincoln; nephew Doug DeBoer of Lincoln; brother-in-law Cliff DeBoer of Lincoln; special friends Joni Myers of Lincoln; and Dean and Joyce Voage of Yuma, AZ. Preceded in death by husbands Charles C. O'Connor, Walter W. Barr, David White; parents Dr. and Mrs. Herbert Evers of Hickman; and sister Audrey DeBoer of Lincoln.

Cremation. Private services. Burial in Hickman, NE cemetery. Memorials to Norris Public Schools.