Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Kay Temple
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021

Janice Kay Temple

March 27,1937 - December 25, 2021

Janice Kay Temple entered her Heavenly Home on Christmas morning. She was at home surrounded by family. Jan was born March 27,1937 to Fred and Ella (Pederson) Kropp in Holyoke, Co. She met Ben Temple in 1960 and they were married in 1961. They moved to Lincoln in 1963.

Jan worked at Goodyear, was a banquet waitress, owned Diet Centers and retired as a merchandiser for American Greetings. Jan fought and conquered 7 different cancers and never once complained. She really enjoyed being with her family and friends, along with taking many cruises.

Left to Cherish her memory is husband Ben Temple, son Tony Temple, grandchildren Angie Kildare, Megan Miller and Travis Miller. Great-grandchildren Hayley, Connor, James, Gage, Mason, Jax Kildare and Cooper Little. Sisters Ardis Conklin, Jody (Joel) Heinrichs. Brothers Allen (Dottie) Kropp and Jim Kropp. Preceded in death by daughter Kim Grantski, parents and brother Daryl Kropp.

Memorial Service at Messiah Lutheran Church 1800 S. 84th, Lincoln, NE, on January 13th at 1030 am. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
3400 S 84th St, Lincoln, NE
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ben and family, So very very sorry to hear of Jan's passing!!! Sending lots of hugs and prayers!!! Our deepest sympathy to you koiand your family!!!!!
Jim and Sharon Frederick
January 3, 2022
Love that picture. It shows that beautiful smile of hers. She was such a special lady who will be missed by many.
Connie Johnson
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results