Janice Kay Temple

March 27,1937 - December 25, 2021

Janice Kay Temple entered her Heavenly Home on Christmas morning. She was at home surrounded by family. Jan was born March 27,1937 to Fred and Ella (Pederson) Kropp in Holyoke, Co. She met Ben Temple in 1960 and they were married in 1961. They moved to Lincoln in 1963.

Jan worked at Goodyear, was a banquet waitress, owned Diet Centers and retired as a merchandiser for American Greetings. Jan fought and conquered 7 different cancers and never once complained. She really enjoyed being with her family and friends, along with taking many cruises.

Left to Cherish her memory is husband Ben Temple, son Tony Temple, grandchildren Angie Kildare, Megan Miller and Travis Miller. Great-grandchildren Hayley, Connor, James, Gage, Mason, Jax Kildare and Cooper Little. Sisters Ardis Conklin, Jody (Joel) Heinrichs. Brothers Allen (Dottie) Kropp and Jim Kropp. Preceded in death by daughter Kim Grantski, parents and brother Daryl Kropp.

Memorial Service at Messiah Lutheran Church 1800 S. 84th, Lincoln, NE, on January 13th at 1030 am. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association.