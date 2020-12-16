Menu
Janice "Jan" VanGerpen
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Janice "Jan" Van Gerpen

February 10, 1925 - December 12, 2020

Janice "Jan" Van Gerpen, 95, passed away December 12, 2020 peacefully in her residence at the Legacy in Lincoln, NE. Jan was born Janice Ruth Robinson on February 10, 1925 to Harry L. and Norma P. (Gunn) Robinson in Lincoln, NE. Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Vern J. Van Gerpen who died in 1991; parents; son, Johnny; sister, Ardene Fairchild; brother, Harry Leslie (Bob) Robinson; and son-in-law, Donald Cool. Jan is survived by her two children: Richard (Ruth) Van Gerpen and Deborah Cool, six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. The funeral will be a private ceremony. The family welcomes donations to St. Mark's United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. Please visit lincolnfh.com for the link to the livestream of the service.


Blessings to Jan´s families. We got to know Jan thru Life Co friends at State Farm followed by years @ St Mark´s. Such a gracious lady, please know she is at rest with Him. Pam & Ed
Pamela Trehearn
December 17, 2020
Ruth, I was just looking at the obits in the Lincoln paper and saw your mother's obit. We offer you our deepest sympathy and our great love to you, our dearest friend.
Dick and Carla Mundt
December 17, 2020
Ruth and family---our sympathies to you in the loss of your mother-in-law. When I started to work at State Farm, Jan sat just a couple of desks away. She was a great resource to others in our dept, and always had a smile on her face. Our sympathies to all of you during this difficult time. Bruce and Lynn
Bruce McKeag
December 16, 2020
Richard & Ruth; Sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Prayers for you and all of the family. Sending hugs and prayers. God Bless You, Love
Pat Grimes
December 16, 2020
