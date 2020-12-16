Janice "Jan" Van Gerpen

February 10, 1925 - December 12, 2020

Janice "Jan" Van Gerpen, 95, passed away December 12, 2020 peacefully in her residence at the Legacy in Lincoln, NE. Jan was born Janice Ruth Robinson on February 10, 1925 to Harry L. and Norma P. (Gunn) Robinson in Lincoln, NE. Jan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Vern J. Van Gerpen who died in 1991; parents; son, Johnny; sister, Ardene Fairchild; brother, Harry Leslie (Bob) Robinson; and son-in-law, Donald Cool. Jan is survived by her two children: Richard (Ruth) Van Gerpen and Deborah Cool, six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. The funeral will be a private ceremony. The family welcomes donations to St. Mark's United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. Please visit lincolnfh.com for the link to the livestream of the service.