Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janis E. Wick

Janis E. Wick

May 17, 1962 - November 28, 2020

Janis E. Wick, 58, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 after a valiant fight against cancer. She was born on May 17, 1962 in Kearney, Nebraska to Alfred and Marilyn (Andersen) Schadt. She enjoyed her farm and animals, gardening and especially her grandchildren. She was a supervisor and friend to many at Star Tran. Janis is survived by her husband, Jon Collier; children, Joshua and wife Alison Wick, Ashley Wick; grandchildren, Rowan, Gabe and William; mother, Marilyn Schadt; brothers, Randall and wife Rachel Schadt, Jeffrey and wife Julie Schadt. She was preceded in death by father, Alfred Schadt and her late husband, Michael Wick. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.