Janis E. Overmiller

January 24, 1947 – March 30, 2022

Celebration of life: Sunday, April 3rd at 4 pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. Donations in Jan's name can be made to the Nebraska Humane Society. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com