Jason Randall Zeorian
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Elmwood
113 West D Street
Elmwood, NE

Jason Randall Zeorian

June 16, 2021

Survivors: daughter - Maddie Sue Zeorian, son - Jose Gonzalo Romero, parents - Randy and Chris Zeorian, Karen Howard, siblings - Tonya Pishna, JoNita (Jesus) Hernandez, Cari (Jeff) Gottstein, Bridget (Barry) Voelker, and nephew - Deegan Daniel Pishna, along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, June 22nd at 10:30 A.M. at the St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 W G Street, Elmwood. Casual dress is requested. Burial will be at the Wabash Cemetery, Murdock, NE. Visitation will be Monday, June 21st from 1 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the funeral home with family greeting friends from 6-8 P.M. Family Suggests Memorials to the Family for Later Designation. Condolences at fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Elmwood
