Jay W. Albert
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Jay W. Albert

December 10, 2021

Jay W. Albert, 70 of Lincoln, NE born in 1951 and passed away December 10, 2021.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 9am-8pm, family will be present Thursday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1pm all at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
17
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
My deepest sympathy to you Diane and family. I have the fondest memories of Jay and I talking antiques and silver. I am actually wearing a sterling cuff bracelet I bought from him years ago. :) I will always remember seeing his big smile and his eyes light up whenever I mentioned an upcoming auction down in our neck of the woods. Diane, my prayers go out to you and your family during this healing time. God Bless you all!! Love, Tammy Foral
Tamara Foral
Friend
December 27, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jay's passing. Knew him from Goodyear and also worked with him at the auto auction
Larry Holle
Work
December 19, 2021
We will miss you Jay RIP
Doug Bellinger
Friend
December 15, 2021
Total shock to hear! I'm sorry Diane for your loss! You two were inseparable. I hope your dishes and antiques keep your mind focused and busy. I'll never look at Donald Duck or the Steelers and not think of him. Jay was always very generous buying (my first son Ace) Christmas gifts. Ace says something today about it every year, "Remember that guy at your work used to get me gifts when I was younger? That was so nice." He was saddened to hear the news. Jay's memory was excellent. I still miss it at work for items that only popup once every 10 years. You could rely on Jay to know something about it. Jay was more fun outside of work. When helping setup the auctions, he was in such good moods joking and laughing. That was his passion. Anyone could tell he enjoyed working with Antiques and Auctions. I'm glad I got to experience that with he and you Diane. Keep doing what the two of you loved and take care! My Sympathies to you and your family!!! -Kevin Sweeney
Kevin Sweeney
Work
December 14, 2021
