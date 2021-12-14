Total shock to hear! I'm sorry Diane for your loss! You two were inseparable. I hope your dishes and antiques keep your mind focused and busy. I'll never look at Donald Duck or the Steelers and not think of him. Jay was always very generous buying (my first son Ace) Christmas gifts. Ace says something today about it every year, "Remember that guy at your work used to get me gifts when I was younger? That was so nice." He was saddened to hear the news. Jay's memory was excellent. I still miss it at work for items that only popup once every 10 years. You could rely on Jay to know something about it. Jay was more fun outside of work. When helping setup the auctions, he was in such good moods joking and laughing. That was his passion. Anyone could tell he enjoyed working with Antiques and Auctions. I'm glad I got to experience that with he and you Diane. Keep doing what the two of you loved and take care! My Sympathies to you and your family!!! -Kevin Sweeney

Kevin Sweeney Work December 14, 2021