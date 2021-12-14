Jay W. Albert
December 10, 2021
Jay W. Albert, 70 of Lincoln, NE born in 1951 and passed away December 10, 2021.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 9am-8pm, family will be present Thursday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral will be Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1pm all at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com