Jean Elizabeth Davis
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Jean Elizabeth Davis

September 21, 1934 - September 19, 2021

Jean Elizabeth Davis, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on September 19, 2021. She was born September 21, 1934 in Hannibal, Mo to Maxwell Griffey and Alta Mae LeeWright.

Jean is survived by daughters, June (James) Ellis, of Lincoln, NE; her sons, Bill (Julia) Davis, of LaGrange, MO, Charles Lee, and Franka Davis, of Adelanto, CA; 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins and who loved her. Preceded in death by her parents, and her two daughters, Juanita Davis and Pamela Robinson.

Funeral Service: 1:00 pm Friday, September 24, 2021 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the services. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences at Metcalffuneralservices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Natalie Nevels
September 24, 2021
June , Charles & Family. So sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. My heart goes out to you. God Bless you and keep you.
Barbara Holder
Friend
September 23, 2021
