Jean Elizabeth Davis

September 21, 1934 - September 19, 2021

Jean Elizabeth Davis, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on September 19, 2021. She was born September 21, 1934 in Hannibal, Mo to Maxwell Griffey and Alta Mae LeeWright.

Jean is survived by daughters, June (James) Ellis, of Lincoln, NE; her sons, Bill (Julia) Davis, of LaGrange, MO, Charles Lee, and Franka Davis, of Adelanto, CA; 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins and who loved her. Preceded in death by her parents, and her two daughters, Juanita Davis and Pamela Robinson.

Funeral Service: 1:00 pm Friday, September 24, 2021 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the services. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences at Metcalffuneralservices.com