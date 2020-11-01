Jean E Dinges

February 14, 1928 - October 29, 2020

Jean E Dinges, age 92, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Jean was born February 14, 1928 in Hallam, NE. Jean enjoyed camping, cake decorating, sewing, knitting, gardening, and especially dancing with the Shim Sham Tap Dancers. She was also active member of The First German Congregation, UCC. Survived by daughters; Nancy Lee of Lincoln; Peggy Herrera (Art) of CA; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Ace Dinges; Funeral service for Jean will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. Memorials can be made to family or Salvation Army. lincolnfh.com