Jean L. Taylor

July 17, 1926 - November 8, 2020

Jean L. Taylor, 94, of Lincoln, passed away November 8, 2020. She was born July 17, 1926 in Tripp, SD to Louis and Bertha (Nuss) Klatt. She was a Nurse for over 50 years, member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, women's Ester circle group, OES Kensington Chapter and Monday morning breakfast club. She also enjoyed water aerobics, her family, epically the grandchildren. When she was younger she enjoyed Lake Okoboji.

Jean is survived by her daughters Sue Glasshoff, Fredericksburg, VA, Dee Dee (Kirk) Hovenling, Lisa (Tim Saunders) Taylor, Robin (Tom) Kreifels, Joni (Mark) Rouse all of Lincoln, NE; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Kenneth, ElRoy, and Maurice.

Private family services at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Eastridge Presbyterian Church or HoriSun Hospice. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
