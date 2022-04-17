Jean G. Lamp

January 20, 1940 - April 15, 2022

Jean G. Lamp, age 82 of York, died April 15, 2022. She is survived by her husband Arman, son Dale (Lynette) Nelson, step-children Jim (Jan) Morris, Kevin (Debbie) Lamp, Greg (Dana) Hoover, Lindy (Dave) Hoffman, Lori, and Damon (Barbara) Lamp; 18 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, her sister Karen (Virgil) Neiworner and sister-in-law Mary Krula.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Interment will follow at Plainfield Cemetery, Bradshaw. Visitation: 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Metz Mortuary, York. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.