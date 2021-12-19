Jean K. McBride

December 12, 2021

Jean K. McBride, 97, of Lincoln, died Sunday, December 12, 2021. She was born in Omaha and lived in Lincoln since 1951. Jean graduated from Omaha Central High. She attended MacMurray College for Women in Jacksonville, IL for one year and graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska, where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority.

Jean was an elementary teacher at both Bancroft and Jackson schools in Omaha and was active in the Omaha Community Playhouse, where she met her husband, Jack. They were married in 1951. Jean was a lifetime member of PTA and the UNL Alumni Association, was a former reader for the Nebraska Library for the Blind & Physically Handicapped, served on the Alpha Phi House Corporation Board, and was a member of Chapter DX, PEO. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln since 1955 and served as a deacon, was an active committee member, and was a member of the weekly Thursday morning bible class for 45 years.

Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Velma Koleszar, sister Delores (Dodie) Meeks, and husband John G. (Jack) McBride. Survived by son David (Lavon) and daughter Julie Olson (Loy) of Lincoln; grandchildren Alyssa McBride, Jared McBride, Annie Olson Bougger (Dave), and Matt Olson (Nicki); and great-grandchildren Paige Olson, Lucas Olson, Brock Bougger, and Jamie Bougger. Other survivors include Dana Meeks, Robert Meeks, Mary Heider, and numerous nieces- and nephews-in-law.

Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th Street in Lincoln at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, face coverings will be required by the church. Reception following service. Cremation, and burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials in lieu of flowers to: First Presbyterian Church, (840 S. 17th St., Lincoln, NE 68508), Hearts United for Animals (Box 286, Auburn, NE 68305) or Capital Humane Society (2320 Park Blvd, Lincoln, NE 68502). Condolences online at Roperandsons.com