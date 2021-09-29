Jean Elaine Weygint

May 18, 1932 - September 27, 2021

Jean Elaine Weygint, a lifelong Lincoln resident of 89 years, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 while in hospice care at Gramercy Hill Assisted Living facility. She was born May 18, 1932 to Joe and Alma (Otto) Vejraska, graduated from Northeast High School in 1950, and married Bill Weygint ten years later in 1960.From 1964 until moving to assisted living in 2020, Jean lived on 34th street in the St. Teresa's neighborhood, an area many fondly refer to as the "center of the universe." As a devout Catholic, this made for a convenient 5-minute walk to St. Teresa's church for mass and her weekly adoration hour.

Among Jean's many interests was league bowling, with an all-spare game at Plaza Bowl in the early 1970's being her kegling claim to fame. She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends and family, watching the Huskers, laying a wager or two in the local keno parlors, and spending time with her beloved Spanky cat. Recalling a trip to Manhattan in her 20's, during which she bought a stylish winter coat, always brought a smile to her face.

She enjoyed many years of employment in the University of Nebraska's Purchasing Department, and prior to that happily recalled working for AAA making travel/vacation recommendations. During her last several years, she volunteered at Madonna and St. Teresa's Thrift Store.

Preceded in death by her husband Bill and daughter Colleen. Survived by her children, Mike (Yuki Uemara), and Steven, grandchildren Kevin and Kelly Coleman, and son-in-law Tom Coleman.

Visitation scheduled for Friday, Oct 1 from 5-7PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Rosary at 9:30 on Saturday, Oct 2 at St. Teresa's Church immediately followed by the funeral mass. Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.