Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Elaine Weygint
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Jean Elaine Weygint

May 18, 1932 - September 27, 2021

Jean Elaine Weygint, a lifelong Lincoln resident of 89 years, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 while in hospice care at Gramercy Hill Assisted Living facility. She was born May 18, 1932 to Joe and Alma (Otto) Vejraska, graduated from Northeast High School in 1950, and married Bill Weygint ten years later in 1960.From 1964 until moving to assisted living in 2020, Jean lived on 34th street in the St. Teresa's neighborhood, an area many fondly refer to as the "center of the universe." As a devout Catholic, this made for a convenient 5-minute walk to St. Teresa's church for mass and her weekly adoration hour.

Among Jean's many interests was league bowling, with an all-spare game at Plaza Bowl in the early 1970's being her kegling claim to fame. She enjoyed playing pinochle with friends and family, watching the Huskers, laying a wager or two in the local keno parlors, and spending time with her beloved Spanky cat. Recalling a trip to Manhattan in her 20's, during which she bought a stylish winter coat, always brought a smile to her face.

She enjoyed many years of employment in the University of Nebraska's Purchasing Department, and prior to that happily recalled working for AAA making travel/vacation recommendations. During her last several years, she volunteered at Madonna and St. Teresa's Thrift Store.

Preceded in death by her husband Bill and daughter Colleen. Survived by her children, Mike (Yuki Uemara), and Steven, grandchildren Kevin and Kelly Coleman, and son-in-law Tom Coleman.

Visitation scheduled for Friday, Oct 1 from 5-7PM at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Rosary at 9:30 on Saturday, Oct 2 at St. Teresa's Church immediately followed by the funeral mass. Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
2
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Teresa's Church
NE
Oct
2
Funeral Mass
St. Teresa's Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I just learned of Jean´s passing and am so sorry. I was in a pinochle group with her and always enjoyed seeing her. She was a kind and gentle person. My sympathy to her family.
Roberta Dinges
October 15, 2021
Sending my thoughts and prayers to all the Weygint Families. God rest your Mom/aunts sweet soul.
Ann (Reese) Barnett
October 2, 2021
God bless and condolences - Dave Bentz
Mike & Steve
Other
October 1, 2021
Kage and Robin Geotina
October 1, 2021
So sorry to hear this. I remember working with Jean at the thrift shop not long ago, it seems. She was such a gentle, beautiful lady. RIP Jean.
Carol Holman
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results