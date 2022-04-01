Jeanne S. Holmquist

March 19, 2022

Jeanne S. Holmquist, 90, of Pebble Beach, CA passed into the loving arms of her Lord on March 19, 2022. Jeanne was born in Lincoln, NE, graduating from the University of Nebraska and receiving a Masters in Education at the University of California, Berkeley. Her early teaching career included positions in Sierra Leone, West Africa as well as Berkeley and Hayward, CA where she prevailed upon legendary opera singer Marian Anderson to visit her students. The two became lifelong friends. Jeanne was the principal of Robert Down Elementary School in Pacific Grove for 18 years where she developed a great rapport with the students.

Jeanne was an active member of her community, generously supporting and volunteering for numerous organizations including the SPCA Monterey County, Community Partnership for Youth, Big Sur Land Trust, CHOMP, Central Coast Lighthouse Keepers and Pacific Grove Library. She loved children, sunshine, animals (wild & domestic), art and music. Jeanne and her enormous personality will be missed by volunteer colleagues, friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Colton and Margaret Smith and brother Ross Smith. She is survived by her nieces Shawnie (Brian) Motschenbacher and Shereen (Tom) Mills, and sister-in-law Willa Smith of Lincoln, NE along with grand nieces and nephews TJ, Tyler, Jessica, Sammi and Colton. She leaves behind many friends and her beloved dog Jordan (now adopted by a family friend).

A final word from Jeanne to you: "Please give generously from your heart, do everything you do to the fullest extent, and be passionate in what you do. Sing, sing, sing!!"

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Monterey at 2 pm on April 23, 2022. Please note that due to COVID, masks are required in the sanctuary. In her honor, attendees are requested to wear something red (her favorite color), or other colorful clothing. The service will also be live-streamed and archived on FPC's YouTube Channel for those unable to attend in person. The link to the service can be found at fpcmonterey.org. Jeanne requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the SPCA Monterey County, First Presbytarian Church of Monterey, CA or PEO Chapter HT. To sign Jeanne's guestbook and leave messages for the family please visit www.ThePaulMortuary.com.

"Do not stand at my grave and weep: I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glint on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. I did not die."