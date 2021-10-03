Jefferey Allen Janssen

September 15, 2021

Jefferey Allen Janssen, age 67, of Beatrice, NE passed away on September 15, 2021 due to complications from cardiac arrest. Jeff was born to Lavern & Mary Janssen in Beatrice. Jeff always had a passion for fabricating parts and restored many beautiful hot rods for himself and others. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley and living life to the edge. He was a good friend, father and mentor and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather MacArthur & son, Matthew Blanton; grandchildren: Melissa, Cody & Paige MacArthur: sister, Cindy Farber & brothers Tim & Steve Janssen; nephews: Austin, Jay, Andy, Tyler & Trevor and niece, Stephanie. Preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Janssen; parents Lavern & Mary Janssen; grandparents: George & Myrtle Janssen & Julian & Mildred Holes.

Jeff will be laid to rest next to Kimberly at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery with a celebration of Jeff's life to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnfh.com.