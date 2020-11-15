Menu
Jeffrey A. Hall

July 16, 1959 - November 13, 2020

Jeffrey A. Hall., 61, of Spalding, NE passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Jeffrey, son of Clinton D. and Linda Lou (Topham) Hall was born on July 16, 1959 at Lincoln, NE. Jeff attended school at Southeast High School and later received his GED from Southeast Community College. On June 10, 1978 Jeff was united in marriage to Rebecca "Bec" Douglas at Lincoln, NE. The couple lived in Lincoln, Hickman, and then moved to Spalding in 2015.

Jeff worked for Cushman until 1999 when he started trucking. In 2005 he was diagnosed with cancer and became disabled. Jeff was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Panama, NE. He loved spending time with his family camping, fishing, and hunting. He was a volunteer for the Fire and Rescue unit for 22 years in Hickman, and 5 years in Spalding, NE.

Jeff is survived by his wife Bec of Spalding, NE; son Jeff (Laura) Hall of Spalding, NE; daughter Iris Hall of Lincoln, NE; five grandchildren: Rochelle and McKenzie Hall of Lincoln, NE; Alexa, Brielle, and Easton Hall of Spalding, NE; great-granddaughter Peyton Dill of Lincoln, NE: six brothers: Russ Hall, Rodney Hall, Dan Hall Jimmy Topham, Scott (Heidi) Topham, and Robert Topham all of Lincoln, NE: sister Jo hall of Gilman, WI; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton Hall and Linda Topham; grandson Gavin Hall; and sister, Leslie Stovall.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will follow in the College View Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
