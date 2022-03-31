Jeffrey R. Knight

March 26, 2022

Jeff Knight passed away peaceably on March 26, 2022, from a brain aneurysm surrounded by those he loved. Jeff was born August 10, 1952 in Lincoln, to the late Bob & Jan Knight. Jeff graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1970.

Jeff is survived by Marge (Maresh) his wife of 43 years, daughter Ashley Knight-Schroder, son/grandson Thomas, brother Tim Knight (Tammy), sister Jane Cutshall (Rick), special brother-in-law Ken Maresh (Judy), grandsons Holden and Jeffrey Schroder, his beloved dog Jessie as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service is April 8th at 11 am at First United Methodist Church Lincoln, with lunch following. Memorial in lieu of flowers to Lincoln Capital Humane Society. Please visit https://aspenaftercare.com/