Jeffrey L. Kriha

August 27, 1959 – October 3, 2021

Omaha, NE - Preceded in death by father, Jerry Kriha; father-in-law, Ernie Archer. Survived by wife of 39 years, Peg Kriha; children, Justin (Mary) and Meganne; 3 grandchildren: Jude, Vivianne, Colette; mother, Janice Kriha.

Family will receive friends on Friday, October 8th from 5pm to 7 pm at West Center Chapel with vigil service at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, October 9th at 10:30 am at St Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University, Athletics Department or Boys Town.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Arranged by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha