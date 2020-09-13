Menu
Jeffrey McCave

February 19, 1969 - September 5, 2020

Jeffrey McCave, born 2/19/1969 deceased 9/5/2020. Jeffrey is survived by his son, Nevin Murphy, his father, John McCave, Sr., brother and sister-in-law, Darrell McCave (Charlotte); brother, John McCave, Jr., brother and sister-in-law, James McCave (Jennifer), many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Predeceased in death by his mother, Patricia LaPointe and grandparents. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the family.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
