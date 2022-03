Jeneane L. Kepler

July 12, 1951 - March 14, 2022

Jeneane L. Kepler, age 70, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. Jeneane was born July 12, 1951 to Edwin and Velesta Kunz Halbur.

Jeneane is survived by her loving husband of 49 years David Kepler; 5 daughters, Jennifer (Craig) Moen, Laura (Ben) Hobbs, Kristin (Clint!) Runge, Erica (Ryan) Fry, Melissa Kepler; 1 brother, Chuck (Ellen) Halbur, grandchildren, Nathaniel Moen, Aiden Hobbs, Sabrina Kepler, Gage Hobbs, Jocelyn Moen, Olivia Moen, Ruby Runge, Cort Hobbs, Pace Runge and Reggie Runge; Many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of life will be 10:30 am March 21, 2022 at Lincoln Berean Church. 6400 S 70th St. Lincoln, NE 68516. For more information go www.lincolnfh.com.The family requests memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.