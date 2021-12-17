Jenelle Lee Plachy

July 2, 1958 - December 3, 2021

Jenelle Lee Plachy, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, at the age of 63. She was born July 2, 1958, in Wiesbaden, Hesse, Germany, to Harold and Irma (Kubicek) Plachy. She was a member of Evangelical United Lutheran Church. A graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School and Lincoln Southeast Community College, Jenelle worked for the Law Firm of Dick Hartsock for 19 years and then the Nebraska Press Association for 24 years. During the same period she worked part-time for 39 years at Richman-Gordman (later Gordman's) from 1976.

Jenelle was a passionate Neil Diamond fan. For over 40 years she collected albums and memorabilia and traveled throughout the United States to see Neil in concert along with close, life-long friends who shared her passion. She was very close to her Nieces and Nephew and one of their favorite places to spend time together was the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo. A true NASCAR fan, she loved owning and driving fast cars from the bright red 1968 Mustang Fastback her father bought her in High School through Firebirds, Celicas, and finally her Mitsubishi Eclipse. Jenelle really loved the two Bichon Frise dogs, Jadzia Marie & Lexi Mae, that kept her engaged during the last several decades.

She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother. Family includes: Brother, Douglas H. Plachy of Germany, Nephew, Nicholas H. Plachy of Omaha, Niece, Brianna G. Plachy of Rincon, Ga., Niece, Camryn E. Plachy of Pooler, Ga., Uncle, Wayne Plachy of Lincoln, Aunt, Evelyn (Kubicek) Slepicka, of Wilber, Aunt, Alice Mae (Zach) Kumpost of Lincoln, and 22 cousins.

Funeral services: Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00 at Evangelical United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont Street, Lincoln, NE. 68507. Visitation is Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 1:00-4:00 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. 68503 and at church one hour prior to service on Monday. Burial at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials go towards final medical/funeral expense and can be sent to Metcalf Funeral Home