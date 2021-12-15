Jenifer Lynn Guzinski

September 6, 1962 - December 7, 2021

Jenifer Lynn Guzinski, 59, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Lincoln, from many complications she has dealt with since her pre-teen years. Jeni was born, September 6, 1962, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Gary and Lou (Bray) Salzman. Jeni grew up in Lincoln and went to a couple of different elementary schools and graduated from Lincoln East High School in 1980.

She attended the culinary program at Southeast community college, garnering an associate degree, and went on to work as a cook for several years. A career change led her to Vocational Rehabilitation's clerical program. She was then hired by the VANWIHC (VA), where she was a receptionist for several years. She later retired from Urology PC, after working there for 25 years.

Jeni loved to listen and sing to any music playing. She had much compassion for all animals and nature, including dolphins and the ocean, in which she has a huge collection of various keepsake tokens. Throughout her life, she formed many beautiful relationships along the way of her occupations that she cherished immensely.

She is survived by her mother Lou (Bray) Salzman, brother Jay and Donna (Dostal) Salzman, sister Joleen and Robert Perry, in-law Leonard Jr. and Shari Guzinski of Grand Island, grandchildren Lily and Sarah Riha, and Brodin Perkins, in addition to many nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Guzinski, father Gary Salzman, father-in-law Leonard Sr. and mother-in-law Katheryn Guzinski, son Christopher Lee Harvey, and grandson Zechariah Harvey.

Memorials to the family will go to supporting the Marfan Foundation and the Capital Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held in Lincoln at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 16, 2021, with a luncheon meal following at Christ United Methodist Church; 4530 A St, Lincoln, NE 68510. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. NO EXCEPTIONS. Service will be live-streamed and recorded on Facebook at Christ UMC Linc Funerals. Funeral services are provided by Aspen Cremation and Burial Services of Lincoln.