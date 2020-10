Jenifer Tara Vasa-Klement

October 24, 2020

Jenifer Tara Vasa-Klement 45 of Lincoln, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020. Visitation: 1-5 pm Sunday, Nov. 1, at Butherus Maser & Love funeral home. Due to the Corona Virus there will be a public Mass of Christian Burial and Burial at a later date. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.bmlfh.com