Jennifer A. Karnik

November 3, 1971 - March 31, 2022

Jennifer A. Karnik, 50, of Lincoln, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. She was born November 3, 1971, in Columbus, NE, to Joseph and Jean (Buchholz) Karnik. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1990 and from Midland University in Fremont in 1994.

During high school, Jennifer worked for Mike Senior Photography, which over the years, nurtured her love of photography. During college, Jennifer was a part-time photographer for the Fremont Tribune. After college, Jennifer entered the Walmart/Sam's Club Assistant Manager Training Program.

Jennifer worked for Walmart/Sam's Club for over 30 years, and was currently the manager of the optical center at Sam's Club in Lincoln. Jennifer loved photography and was an Oregon Ducks fan. She loved spending time with her son Colby, and longtime companion André Tworek.

Jennifer is survived by: Son Colby Schmuecker of Lincoln, mother Jean Karnik of Columbus, sister Sarah (Mark) Henning of Lincoln, nephew Alex Henning and niece Morgan Henning, grandfather Gordon Buchholz of Columbus, mother-in-law Katie Tworek, brother-in-law Shelby Tworek, and sister-in-law Kristin Tworek all of Phoenix, AZ, sister-in-law Tiffany Tworek of Scottsdale, AZ, niece Alexxis Warrington, nephews Daxen and Reid Tworek, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jennifer was preceded in death by: father – Joseph Karnik, committed companion André Tworek, father-in-law Paul Tworek, grandmother Betty Buchholz, grandparents Joseph and Mary Karnik.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 7 at 11 AM, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. The family will greet friends on Thursday, beginning at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com