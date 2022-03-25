Jennifer Ann Londre

April 29, 1957 - March 21, 2022

After a long courageous battle with cancer, Jennifer Ann Londre, age 64, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 peacefully at home with her husband and beloved cats Bucky and Chestnut at her side. Jennifer was born April 29, 1957 in New York City, NY to Walter and Ilse (Bisson) Rinns. She attended the Bronx School of Science, earned a Bachelor's of Science from the Wharton School University of Pennsylvania in 1978, and received an MBA from Columbia University in 1980.

Jennifer spent most her career in corporate marketing positions across a number of industries. For the last 15 years she served as a fitness instructor at Bryan Lifepointe in Lincoln, NE - something she truly enjoyed.

She is survived by, her beloved husband of 31 years, Kent; step-son, Justin (Flora) Londre of Danville, CA and their children, Savannah and Mason; step-daughter, Kate (Jim) King of Smyrna, DE and their children, Elisabeth, Rebecca, Reaghan and Jameson; The Rinns name will live on with Reaghan Rinns King who took her great grandfathers last name as her middle name. Jennifer is preceded in death by, her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the ASCPA or Beatrice Humane Society. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.