Jerald L. Humlicek

August 19, 2020

Jerald L. Humlicek, 58, of Shelby, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Annie Jeffries Memorial Health Center in Osceola.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, August 24, 2020 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shelby, Nebraska; Rev. Ben Holdren, Celebrant. Visitation Sunday 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kracl Funeral Chapel David City, family will not be present, social distancing rules will apply. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church, rosary 10:00 a.m. at the church. COVID rules apply at church, limited seating. Committal at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Shelby. Public Memorial Service Sunday, August 23, 2020 7:00 p.m.Shelby-Rising City Football Field. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements; www.revbluejeans.com