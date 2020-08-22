Menu
Jerald L. Humlicek

August 19, 2020

Jerald L. Humlicek, 58, of Shelby, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Annie Jeffries Memorial Health Center in Osceola.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, August 24, 2020 10:30 a.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Shelby, Nebraska; Rev. Ben Holdren, Celebrant. Visitation Sunday 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kracl Funeral Chapel David City, family will not be present, social distancing rules will apply. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the church, rosary 10:00 a.m. at the church. COVID rules apply at church, limited seating. Committal at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Shelby. Public Memorial Service Sunday, August 23, 2020 7:00 p.m.Shelby-Rising City Football Field. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family for future designation. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements; www.revbluejeans.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
