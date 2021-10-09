Jeremy Lee Conkel

July 17, 1977 - October 5, 2021

Jeremy Lee Conkel passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday October 5th, 2021. Jeremy was born on July 17, 1977 in Lincoln, NE to Teresa (Weers) Volkmer and Arwin Conkel. He was baptized American Lutheran at the age of 8. Beloved husband to Danielle (Karr) Conkel and cherished father of Harlee Alice Joan Conkel. Jeremy fought and beat melanoma and chondrosarcoma cancer.

He graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School. He was employed by Simmons Plumbing. He was an avid racer and was always found at Eagle Raceway on Saturday nights. He raced a tuner and a hobby stock for several years before hanging up his race suit. He loved playing video games with his daughter Harlee or making her laugh with bad dad jokes and decorating the house for Halloween and Christmas. He loved all his racing friends who he called family, brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife Danielle and daughter Harlee. His mother Teresa and father Arwin. Grandmothers Margaret Weers and Evelyn Thiesen. Aunt Pam Schoen and family. His in-laws Bruce & Marca and brother-in-law Jason (Wendy), niece Justin (Anthony) and nephews Ethan (Logan) and Nathaniel. His Uncle Dick (Yvonne) and cousins Richard (Kaylyn/Kaden) and Emily (Brandon/Mckinely). And numerous aunts and uncles and racing families. Preceded in death by grandparents Alice and Darrold Conkel, Vyone Weers and Allen and Joan Giger.

Celebration of life will be held at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, Monday October 11th, 2021 at 10:30am. Casual attire, racing shirts and jeans. No visitation. Condolences at roperandsons.com