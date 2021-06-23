Menu
Jerrie J. Morrow
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Jerrie J. Morrow

February 12, 1950 - June 20, 2021

Jerrie J. Morrow, 71, of Lincoln, died on June 20, 2021. Ms. Morrow was born February 12, 1950 to Gerald & Dorothy (Kelsey) Merithew in Grand Island, NE.

Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorri Soden. Survived by her children, Dimitri (Cindy) Hunter, Alethia (Andrew) Schlachter; grandchildren, DJ (Shelby) Hunter, Jordan (Mayra) Hunter, Chandler & Dylan Boyte; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Andre & Aaliyah Hunter, Anielka; sisters; Sharon, Lynn, Gail, and Nona; brothers; Allen, George, Luke, and Ben.

A Celebration of Jerrie's Life will be 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Dino's Eastside Grille, 2901 S. 84th St Ste 16, Lincoln 68506. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dino's Eastside Grille
2901 S. 84th St Ste 16,, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
Jerrie was a Great friend to me in High school, She will be missed. My thoughts and Prays go out to her family.
PATRICIA MEYERS
Friend
June 23, 2021
