Jerrie J. Morrow

February 12, 1950 - June 20, 2021

Jerrie J. Morrow, 71, of Lincoln, died on June 20, 2021. Ms. Morrow was born February 12, 1950 to Gerald & Dorothy (Kelsey) Merithew in Grand Island, NE.

Jerrie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lorri Soden. Survived by her children, Dimitri (Cindy) Hunter, Alethia (Andrew) Schlachter; grandchildren, DJ (Shelby) Hunter, Jordan (Mayra) Hunter, Chandler & Dylan Boyte; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Andre & Aaliyah Hunter, Anielka; sisters; Sharon, Lynn, Gail, and Nona; brothers; Allen, George, Luke, and Ben.

A Celebration of Jerrie's Life will be 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Dino's Eastside Grille, 2901 S. 84th St Ste 16, Lincoln 68506. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.