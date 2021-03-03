Menu
Jerry Greenfield
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Jerry Greenfield

May 11, 1936 - March 1, 2021

Jerry Greenfield, 84 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021. Jerry was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 11, 1936 to Lonnie and Kathryn Greenfield. After graduating from high school, Jerry joined the Air Force on August 25, 1954 and was honorably discharged on November 13, 1958. During this time he was based in Lincoln, serving overseas in England and Japan.

On March 31, 1957, he married Velma Salmen of Sutton, Nebraska. He began his Lincoln Fire Department career in 1959 at Station #8. He was an active member and representative of the IAFF Local #644. He worked his way through the ranks becoming a Deputy Chief in 1988. After serving 40 years, Jerry retired from the department in 1999.

During his "Kelly Days" with the LFD, he worked a second job at Spectronics. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching his Cubbies play ball, cheering on Big Red sports, playing a round of golf, fishing, camping, skiing as well as traveling and making new friends everywhere he went. It was Jerry's infectious personality that instantly turned strangers into friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Peggy Erickson and Pat Nelson. Survivors include his wife; sons, Steve, Lincoln; Kevin (Jamie), Chandler, AZ and daughter Joni (Brian), Lincoln. Grandchildren Tyler, Megan (Layne), Aaron and Ethan. Great Grandchildren Faith and Jordan.

Public Visitation: Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4:30-7:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). Private Funeral Service: Friday March 5, 2021 at 1:00PM. A live stream of the private service will be available to the public on Colonial Chapel's website, www.lincolnccfh.com, on Jerry's obituary page. Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, NE
Mar
5
Funeral
1:00p.m.
live stream of the private service will be available to the public on Colonial Chapel's website, www.lincolnccfh.com
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry, you could put a smile on my face without saying a word. You made my days better because I got the opportunity to get to know you. I will never forget you and I will always feel blessed, to have the time with you that I had. May you be at peace. Until we meet again my friend.
Renae Nickel
March 5, 2021
TO VELMA & THE ENTIRE GREENFIELD FAMILY..JERRY WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.MAY YOU FIND PEACE IN THE THOUGHT THAT YOUR LOVED ONE IS IN A BETTER PLACE..OUT DEEPEST SYMPATHY
RICK LUCCHINO SR
March 5, 2021
Joni and family, So sorry to hear of Jerry's passing. Sending up prayers for comfort for your family. Ed, Sharon, Tory, Samantha, and Jacy.
Ed and Sharon Hartley family
March 3, 2021
