Jerry Greenfield

May 11, 1936 - March 1, 2021

Jerry Greenfield, 84 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021. Jerry was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 11, 1936 to Lonnie and Kathryn Greenfield. After graduating from high school, Jerry joined the Air Force on August 25, 1954 and was honorably discharged on November 13, 1958. During this time he was based in Lincoln, serving overseas in England and Japan.

On March 31, 1957, he married Velma Salmen of Sutton, Nebraska. He began his Lincoln Fire Department career in 1959 at Station #8. He was an active member and representative of the IAFF Local #644. He worked his way through the ranks becoming a Deputy Chief in 1988. After serving 40 years, Jerry retired from the department in 1999.

During his "Kelly Days" with the LFD, he worked a second job at Spectronics. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching his Cubbies play ball, cheering on Big Red sports, playing a round of golf, fishing, camping, skiing as well as traveling and making new friends everywhere he went. It was Jerry's infectious personality that instantly turned strangers into friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Peggy Erickson and Pat Nelson. Survivors include his wife; sons, Steve, Lincoln; Kevin (Jamie), Chandler, AZ and daughter Joni (Brian), Lincoln. Grandchildren Tyler, Megan (Layne), Aaron and Ethan. Great Grandchildren Faith and Jordan.

Public Visitation: Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 4:30-7:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). Private Funeral Service: Friday March 5, 2021 at 1:00PM. A live stream of the private service will be available to the public on Colonial Chapel's website, www.lincolnccfh.com, on Jerry's obituary page. Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com