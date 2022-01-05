Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry L. Greiner
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Jerry L. Greiner

October 14, 1943 - January 3, 2022

Jerry L. Greiner, 78, of Lincoln, died on January 3, 2022. Mr. Greiner was born October 14, 1943 to Louis & Ruth (Woehrmann) Greiner in Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Jones; nephew, Tim Greiner; brother, Bill Greiner. Survived by his sister, Carolyn Jones; nieces, Barb (Terry) Kreifels, Deb (Todd) Hruby; nephews, Brad & Troy Greiner; significant other, Connie Haeffner; longtime friend, Verna Weber; twelve great nieces & nephews; eighteen great-great-nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S 12th, Lincoln 68508. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4:00P-8:00P on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested to Capital Humane Society or the Peoples City Mission. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jan
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
724 S 12th, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I knew Jerry through work. Such a wonderful good hearted man. My condolences to his family, friends and the staff at BML. I know he will be deeply missed. Prayers offered for you all.
Tami Springer
Work
January 11, 2022
Jerry and I grew up together at Trinity Lutheran School and Church. We always had a special admiration for each other. Many good memories of him! A good man! I will miss his periodic calls. He is happy in Heaven! My sympathy especially to his sister, Carolyn.
Diane Monhardt Kastens
Friend
January 11, 2022
My sympathies to family and friends. My memory of Jerry will be him spiking a volleyball straight down on the other team's court.
Arnie Palmer
Friend
January 5, 2022
Jerry and I grew up at Trinity Lutheran School and church. We see each other periodically through Butherus. Jerry was always a happy guy, loved life and cared about many. I will miss his smile.
Marjorie Filbert Hart Schwabauer
Friend
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results