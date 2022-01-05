Jerry L. Greiner

October 14, 1943 - January 3, 2022

Jerry L. Greiner, 78, of Lincoln, died on January 3, 2022. Mr. Greiner was born October 14, 1943 to Louis & Ruth (Woehrmann) Greiner in Lincoln. Preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bill Jones; nephew, Tim Greiner; brother, Bill Greiner. Survived by his sister, Carolyn Jones; nieces, Barb (Terry) Kreifels, Deb (Todd) Hruby; nephews, Brad & Troy Greiner; significant other, Connie Haeffner; longtime friend, Verna Weber; twelve great nieces & nephews; eighteen great-great-nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S 12th, Lincoln 68508. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4:00P-8:00P on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested to Capital Humane Society or the Peoples City Mission. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.