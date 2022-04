Jerry was a lovable character with a terrific sense of humor. I worked with Jerry at Cushman and every time I met him, he made my day with a joke or a story. He had me laughing in tears more than once. I loved him in a manly sort of way. He was a good man. Betty, you are one strong wonderful Lady to take care of him like you did.

George Chmielewski Work January 1, 2022