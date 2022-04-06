Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Knight
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Jerry (Donald) Knight

June 13, 1942 - March 25, 2022

Jerry (Donald) Knight, 79 of Lincoln, passed away March 25, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1942, in Maryville, Missouri to Don and Leona Knight. Jerry worked as a cinematographer in the entertainment business for over 20 years and was proud to have received a CLIO award.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Jerry Knight and Christi (Mark) Kalaugher, sisters Peggy (Mike) Barcus and Marilyn Long, granddaughters Zoe (Chad) and Samantha (Micah), grandsons Dylan, Chance and Cruz and two great-grandsons, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Pat Greb and Judi Knight Wurtele, brothers-in-law John Greb and John Long and daughter-in-law Lisa Knight.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1414 South 52nd street in Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave an on-line condolence go to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.