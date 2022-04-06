Jerry (Donald) Knight

June 13, 1942 - March 25, 2022

Jerry (Donald) Knight, 79 of Lincoln, passed away March 25, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1942, in Maryville, Missouri to Don and Leona Knight. Jerry worked as a cinematographer in the entertainment business for over 20 years and was proud to have received a CLIO award.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Jerry Knight and Christi (Mark) Kalaugher, sisters Peggy (Mike) Barcus and Marilyn Long, granddaughters Zoe (Chad) and Samantha (Micah), grandsons Dylan, Chance and Cruz and two great-grandsons, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Pat Greb and Judi Knight Wurtele, brothers-in-law John Greb and John Long and daughter-in-law Lisa Knight.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1414 South 52nd street in Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave an on-line condolence go to www.bmlfh.com