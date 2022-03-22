Jerry Ziems

March 21, 1938 - March 20, 2022

Jerry Ziems of Lincoln, died March 20, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1938, in Deshler, the son of Oscar and Ella Ziems. He married Rosie (Rempe) Ziems on April 17, 1971, at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln.

He is survived by his wife, Rosie; daughters Kristi (Corey) of Lincoln; Jenny (Steve) of Waverly; Laura of Lincoln; sister Ardyce of Columbus; brothers Allen (Elaine), Darrell, and Ken, all of Lincoln; Jerry had three grandchildren: Emma, Nicholas and Dylan. He is preceded in death by his parents.

It was Jerry's wishes to be cremated so there will be no visitation. A Rosary will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday, March 23 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St Michael's Catholic Church, 9101 South 78th Street. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St Michael's Catholic Church, St James School in Crete or to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com