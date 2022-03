Jesse Franklin Neely

Jesse Franklin Neely, 96, Lincoln, born in 1924 and passed away on Sept. 15, 2021. Visitation will be 9am-8pm and family present 6-7pm Monday, 9/20, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home-Lincoln. Funeral will be 11am Tuesday, 9/21, at the funeral home. Memorials: Shriner's Children's Hospitals. www.bmlfh.com